Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
