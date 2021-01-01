Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +82%
1531
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +111%
5597
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +42%
567
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +75%
2189
1249
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
