52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Surface Laptop 4 15
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 400:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +89%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

