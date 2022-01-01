You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 400:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 +73% 380 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:20 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +89% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.