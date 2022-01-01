Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 40 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 74.1%
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +263%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

