Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|40 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|75.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|74.1%
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5192
6297
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5691
9271
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|75.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2