Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (128.3 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +17%
1531
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +31%
5597
4266
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
567
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +14%
2189
1913
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
