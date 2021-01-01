Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (128.3 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +27%
380 nits
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 +11%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
3. Dell G5 15 5500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
5. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Inspiron 17 7706
6. Dell G7 17 7700 and Inspiron 17 7706
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 17 7706
8. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 17 7706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский