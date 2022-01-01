You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 47.4 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

79% sharper screen – 200 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 128.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 300:1 sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 +73% 380 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 +101% 1.69 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.