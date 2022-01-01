You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 47.4 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours

100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 500:1 sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 +73% 380 nits Latitude 5520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Latitude 5520 +67% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

