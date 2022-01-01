Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Latitude 5530

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +73%
380 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
