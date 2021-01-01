Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Precision 15 3560
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +14%
1487
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +11%
4814
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +14%
580
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +11%
2214
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1