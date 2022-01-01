Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Precision 7560 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Precision 7560

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 7560
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell Precision 7560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Precision 7560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Precision 7560

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
Precision 7560 +32%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +128%
1.69 TFLOPS
Precision 7560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 4
Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

