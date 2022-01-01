Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Precision 7560
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|100%
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1489
Precision 7560 +7%
1586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5108
Precision 7560 +43%
7321
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Precision 7560 +8%
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5691
Precision 7560 +78%
10155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|4
|Max. ram size
|-
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.65 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
