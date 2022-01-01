Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Vostro 14 5410 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Vostro 14 5410

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell Vostro 14 5410
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Vostro 14 5410 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Vostro 14 5410

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~83.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +27%
380 nits
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5410 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

