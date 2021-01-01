Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9305

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
Dell XPS 13 9305
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (93.1 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
