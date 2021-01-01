Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 50% sharper screen – 200 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 97 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|45 ms
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|447 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +36%
1487
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +41%
4814
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +29%
580
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2214
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
