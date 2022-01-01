Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 200 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.3 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 97 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~90.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +32%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +263%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs XPS 15 9500
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs VivoBook S15 S533
4. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs G5 15 5500
5. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Inspiron 15 5502
6. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs ENVY 17
7. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Gram 17 (2021)
9. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs MateBook 16 (2021)
10. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Alienware x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский