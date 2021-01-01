Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (128.3 vs 137.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 355-485% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 41% sharper screen – 282 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 380 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~75.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +646%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

