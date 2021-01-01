Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 488-666% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~109%) battery – 99 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1152:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 90%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 65.6%
Response time 45 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 768 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +888%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

