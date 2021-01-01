Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs HP 17
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- 89% sharper screen – 200 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (128.3 vs 175 square inches)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +15%
1531
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +127%
5597
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +10%
567
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +121%
2189
989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1