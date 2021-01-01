Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
53 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 241.6 mm (9.51 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 20.7 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

