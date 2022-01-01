You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 83 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.5% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1558:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 74% Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits Spectre x360 16 +5% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 +280% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.