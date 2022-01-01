Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs HP Spectre x360 16

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 83 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 74%
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
Spectre x360 16 +5%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +280%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G5 15 5500
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5502
6. HP Spectre x360 16 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. HP Spectre x360 16 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
9. HP Spectre x360 16 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 16 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский