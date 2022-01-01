Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 52.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (116.4 vs 128.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~71.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 and XPS 15 9500
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Latitude 5420
4. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Inspiron 13 7306
5. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Yoga 7i (14”)
6. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and ZenBook 14 UX435
7. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
8. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Surface Pro 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский