Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 56.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.4 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +15%
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +19%
5192
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +12%
5691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
