Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (128.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 518-706% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 99.9 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 45 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 16
Threads 8 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 80
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +941%
17.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 -
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5502
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G5 15 5510
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
7. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский