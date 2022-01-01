You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (128.3 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 518-706% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 99.9 against 47.4 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 - sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100% Response time 45 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +32% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 80 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +941% 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 - Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.