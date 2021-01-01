Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (96.9 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 2636:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
3. Dell G5 15 5500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский