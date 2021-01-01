Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.3 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 293-400% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 76.4%
Response time 45 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +533%
10.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

