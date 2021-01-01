Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.3 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 293-400% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|76.4%
|Response time
|45 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|924 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5044
6374
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5691
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
