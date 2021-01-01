Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.3 vs 139 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 293-400% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.7% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 48.1 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1600 Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 76.4% Response time 45 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +5% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 924 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 75 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1402 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 768 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +533% 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

