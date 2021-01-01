Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57 against 47.4 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (113.8 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm

12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~73.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) +5% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 768 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.