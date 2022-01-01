You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57 against 47.4 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (108.8 vs 128.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 - sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100% Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +32% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.