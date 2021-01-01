Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkPad X1 Nano – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
From $1472
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 905460 grams less (around 1996.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (94.2 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • Provides 18% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 380 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ThinkPad X1 Nano

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB 37.5 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1700:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 65.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 70.4%
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
ThinkPad X1 Nano +18%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 323 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Nano
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB 86.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G5 15 5510
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Dell XPS 13 9305
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and ThinkPad X12

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский