You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.3 vs 140 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1600 Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1558:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +5% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +105% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.