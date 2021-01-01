Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964460 grams less (around 2126.63 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.8 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~83%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|37.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1250:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|61.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|65.1%
|Response time
|45 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +26%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +43%
5597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +18%
567
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +25%
2189
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|78.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1