59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and LG Gram 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (128.3 vs 153.3 square inches)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Gram 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +9%
380 nits
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

