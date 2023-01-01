Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 100 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~36% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 305 grams 359 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

