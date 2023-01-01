Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 100 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 46.1 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 3072 x 1920 Size 13.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Surface Laptop 5 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 36% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 305 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.