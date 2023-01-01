Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 76 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|39 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|Adaptive Sync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~4% more screen space
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.5%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|305 grams
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10329
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15324
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.7 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
