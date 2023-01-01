Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 76 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 45 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No Adaptive Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Surface Laptop 5 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 4% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 305 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.