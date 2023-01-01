Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 76 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.2%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~4% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 305 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

