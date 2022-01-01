Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 5486:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 94.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 0 W 90 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 480 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206%
4.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

