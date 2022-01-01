Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1142:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

