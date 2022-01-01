You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 0 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 2240 x 1400 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1142:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.