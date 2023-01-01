You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 0 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

39% sharper screen – 201 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.5 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~89% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 121.3% Adobe RGB profile - 82.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a Precision 5570 500 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5570 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.