You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

39% sharper screen – 201 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.5 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~88.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

