Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Framework Laptop – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Framework Laptop

53 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
56 out of 100
Framework Laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Framework Laptop
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Framework Laptop important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Framework Laptop
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Framework Laptop

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1360:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right -
Charge power 0 W 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Framework Laptop
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 76.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Dell XPS 13 9315
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
5. Framework Laptop vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Framework Laptop vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Framework Laptop vs Dell XPS 13 9315
8. Framework Laptop vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Framework Laptop and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский