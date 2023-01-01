You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Framework Laptop Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1 Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm

11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.1% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1360:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a Framework Laptop 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right - Charge power 0 W 60 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Framework Laptop 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 76.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

