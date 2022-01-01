You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.3 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1551:1 sRGB color space - 98.1% Adobe RGB profile - 69.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.6% Response time - 46 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a ENVY x360 13 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 327 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

