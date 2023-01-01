Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
37 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 47.4 against 43 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~75.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 305 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 14 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. Spin 3 (SP313-51N) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
5. Surface Pro 8 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. EliteBook 840 G10 vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
8. Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
9. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
10. Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский