Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs) Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 47.4 against 43 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 47.4 against 43 watt-hours 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~75.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 39 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1300:1 - sRGB color space 97% - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +60% 400 nits Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 305 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 (48 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.