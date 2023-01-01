Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
55 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 47% sharper screen – 201 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (106.5 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~74.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~31% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1203:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weight of AC adapter 305 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.7 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Victus 15 (2023 Intel) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
2. Thin GF63 or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
3. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
5. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
6. Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
7. Surface Laptop Go 2 or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
8. XPS 13 9315 or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
9. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
10. Surface Laptop 5 15 or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский