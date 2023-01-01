Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 47% sharper screen – 201 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (106.5 vs 149.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Silver, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|39 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~31% more screen space
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.6%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|305 grams
|500 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +11%
6810
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1616
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +55%
10036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1408
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|88
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.7 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
