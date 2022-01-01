Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ThinkPad Z13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.4 vs 106.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
ThinkPad Z13

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~86.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1267:1
sRGB color space - 96.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.7%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad Z13 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock - 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 74.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
