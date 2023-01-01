Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|8.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray, Yellow
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|324 / 396 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +24%
7578
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1603
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +41%
9047
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.2 mm
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1