Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.7% Side bezels 11.3 mm 8.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray, Yellow Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 / 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 324 / 396 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.