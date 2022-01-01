You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2256 x 1504 2560 x 1600 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000:1 Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.