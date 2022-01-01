Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

