Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs Laptop 4 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.5 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|62%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.1%
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1534
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5895
5108
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +15%
5691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
