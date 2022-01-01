You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (101.4 vs 128.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82% Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1664 Size 15 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +78% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock - 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.