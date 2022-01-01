Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (101.4 vs 128.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive

Display

Size 15 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +78%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock - 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or Laptop 5 15
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Air (M2, 2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Air (M2, 2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Air (M2, 2022)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Air (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский