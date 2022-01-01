Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 128.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~84.6%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock - 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Laptop 5 15 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Surface Laptop 4 15
4. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Surface Pro 8
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский