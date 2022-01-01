Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|11.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 5 15 +51%
1585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 5 15 +27%
6604
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 5 15 +52%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
