You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81.8% Side bezels 11.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 2496 x 1664 2880 x 1800 Size 15 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 3 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 +345% 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock - 2400 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.