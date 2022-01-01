Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
48 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 3
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15 +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock - 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

