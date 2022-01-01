Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 316-431% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 128.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.2%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +575%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

