You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 316-431% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 128.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +575% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.