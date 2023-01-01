Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (128.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|11.5 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|53.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|0 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1583
Alienware m15 R7 +14%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7115
Alienware m15 R7 +76%
12495
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1598
Alienware m15 R7 +14%
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7912
Alienware m15 R7 +111%
16728
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
- Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
