Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (128.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~69.1%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +415%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G16 and Alienware m15 R7
2. Alienware m15 R6 and Alienware m15 R7
3. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R7
4. Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7
5. Alienware x17 R2 and Alienware m15 R7
6. Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware m15 R7
7. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Alienware m15 R7
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Surface Laptop 5 15
9. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Surface Laptop 5 15
10. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Surface Laptop 5 15
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский