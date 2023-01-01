You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 0 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs) Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (128.6 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~69.1% Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 0 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +415% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.