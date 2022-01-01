Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or Precision 5570 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Dell Precision 5570

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~89%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 5 15 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Surface Laptop 5 15 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Surface Laptop 5 15 or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Surface Laptop 5 15 or XPS 13 9315
5. Surface Laptop 5 15 or Surface Laptop 5 13.5
6. Precision 5570 or Latitude 7430
7. Precision 5570 or Precision 5560
8. Precision 5570 or Precision 3570
9. Precision 5570 or Precision 7670

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5570 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский