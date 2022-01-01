Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 200 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.6 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
- Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|11.5 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|990:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|50%
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1585
Vostro 7620 +5%
1665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6604
Vostro 7620 +59%
10520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Vostro 7620 +6%
1754
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7075
Vostro 7620 +78%
12594
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Waves MaxxAudio Pro
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1