You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1255U
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Dell Vostro 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 200 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.6 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82.6%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 990:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Vostro 7620 +263%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

